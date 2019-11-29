Guard shot, others injured in two cash-in-transit heists in Pretoria
Two cash heists were reported in the Pretoria area alone on Friday morning, say Gauteng police.
In the first, a security guard was shot and wounded in Pretoria West.
Col Brenda Muridili said the guard had just collected cash at a store in the Kit Kat Shopping Centre.
“On his way to the cash van, he was approached by a man who shot him in the right leg and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money,” said Muridili. “The suspect and his accomplices fled the scene in a white SUV,” said Muridili.
Some reports said that the getaway vehicle was an ambulance but Muridili said that this was not so.
A second heist was reported on the N1 near the Hammanskraal area.
The aftermath of the heist which occurred on the N1 near Pretoria this afternoon. Video supplied. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/pxnggzJXFP— Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) November 29, 2019
“A vehicle allegedly drove into the armoured vehicle and the impact caused the vehicle to roll,” said MuridilI.
Once the vehicle was stationary, another vehicle, an SUV, approached from the same direction and stopped at the scene.
“Three suspects, all armed with rifles, got out of their car and approached the armoured vehicle. The suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb the vehicle and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”
Muridili said the guards were all injured when their vehicle rolled.
“They were taken to hospital,” said Muridili.
SBV confirmed that their vehicle was hit in the second heist.
“Our teams are investigating the incident and will communicate relevant information as soon as it becomes available,” the company said.
Group CEO Mark Barrett said he hoped the perpetrators would be found.
“As a responsible corporate citizen, SBV thoroughly investigates all incidents. SBV does not tolerate any violence, crime or threats to human lives. We will tirelessly persist in our efforts to mitigate cash-in-transit (CIT) crime and together with the authorities and the CIT industry, we will ensure that the perpetrators involved in such attacks are brought to justice,” Barrett said.
He called on anyone with information to contact their Early Warning Robbery Hotline.
The number for the 24-hour line is 083 408 7029.