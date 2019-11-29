Guard shot, others injured in two cash-in-transit heists in Pretoria

Two cash heists were reported in the Pretoria area alone on Friday morning, say Gauteng police.

In the first, a security guard was shot and wounded in Pretoria West.

Col Brenda Muridili said the guard had just collected cash at a store in the Kit Kat Shopping Centre.

“On his way to the cash van, he was approached by a man who shot him in the right leg and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money,” said Muridili. “The suspect and his accomplices fled the scene in a white SUV,” said Muridili.

Some reports said that the getaway vehicle was an ambulance but Muridili said that this was not so.

A second heist was reported on the N1 near the Hammanskraal area.