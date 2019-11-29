South Africa

Hawks nab leader of Christian 'terrorist' group

Search at his other residence uncovered a possible explosives factory

29 November 2019 - 16:02 By Ernest Mabuza
Police arrested Harry Johannes Knoesen, the self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the 'Crusaders'.
Police arrested Harry Johannes Knoesen, the self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the 'Crusaders'.
Image: Supplied

Police have arrested Harry Johannes Knoesen, the self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the "Crusaders".

The arrest was made by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation’s Crimes Against The State team, along with national crime intelligence on Thursday.

It follows a two-year intelligence-led investigation into an alleged terrorist plot apparently co-ordinated by the group. The plot allegedly targeted national key points, shopping malls and informal settlements.  

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said Knoesen, 60, was arrested at his home in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. Knoesen is a retired pastor and a former SA National Defence Force member.

He was charged with terrorism-related activities in contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities (Poctadara) Act and for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Riana Heymans in connection with the 'Crusaders' terrorist case.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Riana Heymans in connection with the 'Crusaders' terrorist case.
Image: Supplied

"The subsequent search at his other residence in the Eastern Cape uncovered a possible explosives factory, electronic devices, documents, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition that were seized for further analysis," Mulaudzi said.

The matter was postponed until Monday to allow Knoesen to arrange legal aid representation.

Mulaudzi said the investigating team also secured a warrant for the arrest of Riana Heymans in connection with the case.

She is wanted for questioning on the activities of the National Christian Resistance Movement.

Mulaudzi said any member of the public found to be harbouring Heymans would be charged in contravention of Section 12 of the Poctadara Act.

Members of the public are urged to refrain from getting involved in such activities, and anyone who might know Heymans's whereabouts should contact Warrant Officer Jaco Koekemoer on 0827789157 or Lt-Col Koos de Klerk on 0714812982.

MORE

WATCH | 'This man can start a mini war': raid exposes arms cache, 'dagga lab'

Gauteng police swooped on an alleged dagga laboratory and arms cache at a home in Wierdapark, Pretoria, on Tuesday afternoon.
News
1 week ago

Alleged Isis 'mastermind' in Durban allowed to travel to China for business

A man accused of terrorist-related activities in Durban and having links to the Islamic State has had his bail conditions relaxed, allowing him to ...
News
1 month ago

Thulsie twins' sister pleads for her brothers two years after their arrest

Salomi McKuur‚ the sister of the Thulsie twins‚ has come out to support them two years after their arrest. The boys‚ Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee‚ were ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. R114m Lotto winner is an unemployed dad of two South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  4. Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car South Africa
  5. WATCH | One dead in dramatic Westville mall shoot-out between police and robbers South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X