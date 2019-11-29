Hawks nab leader of Christian 'terrorist' group

Police have arrested Harry Johannes Knoesen, the self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the "Crusaders".

The arrest was made by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation’s Crimes Against The State team, along with national crime intelligence on Thursday.

It follows a two-year intelligence-led investigation into an alleged terrorist plot apparently co-ordinated by the group. The plot allegedly targeted national key points, shopping malls and informal settlements.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said Knoesen, 60, was arrested at his home in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. Knoesen is a retired pastor and a former SA National Defence Force member.

He was charged with terrorism-related activities in contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities (Poctadara) Act and for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.