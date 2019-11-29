IN MEMES | Mzansi reacts to #BlackFriday - here are six of the best
The wait is over and the day has finally arrived. It's a vibe on and off social media as South Africans chase those discounted Black Friday goods. On Twitter, the day is already trending, as people share their thoughts on the craze.
The memes are too hilarious to miss, as some complain about always being too broke to shop on the day, while others caution against spending money instead of saving for January.
Here are six of our absolute best Black Friday memes:
Wouldn't you rather save for January?
January sitting in the corner watching you shop on Black friday like. #BlackFriday #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/hoRoNEemEl— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) November 29, 2019
Issa scam
Black Friday is the biggest scam ever created.#BlackFridaySA#BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/F3834XWsaw— Me. (@MbusoLanga4) November 29, 2019
Not a hater, just broke
Yazi, I got nothing negative to say about #BlackFriday2019 buyers...Andinamali pic.twitter.com/FvGRJ7PuCr— Nonkie (@Nonkie19929489) November 29, 2019
Someone's picking themselves up from the ground for those deals
Someone's mom just got chokeslamed #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/widLDUl8qE— DarkSkinnyBoy (@DarkSkinnyNigg1) November 29, 2019
Broke
If you are here on Twitter today... We are broke 😢💔 people are busy shopping😭😂#BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/bRlzHk5LEY— IscoThePlug🔌👑🇿🇦 (@Thapelo_isco22) November 29, 2019
Is the land also on sale?
Any discounts on Land? Malibuye izwe lethu 😶#BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/oBcKx6VSZG— 🌈NATEE (@kingfabNatee) November 29, 2019