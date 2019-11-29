Mbalula slams 'deliberate acts of criminality' in Cape Town train blaze

Cost estimates put the damage at R61m, nearly 10% of the total cost of damage from the arson attacks which started five years ago, and which saw 213 coaches go up in flames at an estimated cost of R643m.

Mbalula described the arson attack as a “deliberate act of criminality” which was “clearly calculated to paralyse the Metrorail service in Cape Town”.

By October last year, Cape Town's Metrorail train stock was reduced by 50% after 46 train sets had been burnt since the fires started in 2015.

A Sunday Times investigation earlier this year found that the fires were an inside job, the result of labour disputes and a fight between the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and two unions representing security staff.

Thursday's fires are the biggest attack on a single station.

In April 12 carriages were torched, resulting in losses of R33m and the suspension of Metrorail regional security chief Ernest Hendricks and two other officials.

Flanked by Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker and Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe, Mbalula said private security companies who had their contracts terminated after Auditor-General and Public Protector reports.

“Some of these acts of criminality are staged in order to force Prasa's hand to continue with an arrangement that was not only found irregular by the Auditor-General and the Public Protector, but one that has exposed Prasa to inside jobs,” he said.

“In the current climate where we society expects us to visibly demonstrate our commitment to uprooting corruption, malfeasance, state capture, it was critical for Prasa to regularise procurement that continues to perpetuate irregular expenditure, and the security contracts were one such area,” said Mbalula.