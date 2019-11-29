Mom brings sons along to help grab bargains at Mall of Africa #BlackFriday sale
Sneakers, television sets and microwaves, as well as camping chairs and basic necessities like toilet paper and fabric softeners, are in high demand with #BlackFriday consumers prowling the aisles at the Mall of Africa shopping centre in northern Johannesburg.
Bargains on branded clothing and sneakerwear has caused a frenzy at Sports Scene, where some customers are grabbing items from each other’s hands. Young people are lined up to get trendy outfits. Empty shoe boxes are all over the floor as customers relentlessly search for their sizes and preferred colour and designs.
Michael Thobakgale said he came to buy December wear as a reward for his children. “The festive season is here and our kids want to look good, this is my chance to get them nice clothes. This way I can enjoy my myself in December. I’m not one to queue this long but what can I do?” Thobakgale asks, as he makes a shoe size request from the shop assistant.
At Game, “A lot of TV’s were flying around. I came here for the 58 inch Hisense set ... With all those people, it’s a jungle but we made it. I won’t lie, I’m happy about what I’ve bought. I’ve eyed it for a while now,” said Nomzamo Buthelezi.
Dikeledi Makofane came with her two sons, as she needed “more hands” as she has been saving for months to get bargain deals.
“It’s our second year coming together. They already know who needs to do what. This way we are quick and get the most. Also, as boys, they are stronger and can get to the item quicker (than me) in this crazy crowd.
“I had about R12,000 saved for this. I really just wanted household stuff. Detergents, toilet paper, fun December things (camping chairs and cooler boxes),” Makofane said.
The Russell Hobbs microwave for R899 and the R649 kettle were also in high demand with shoppers at this store.
