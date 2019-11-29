Mom brings sons along to help grab bargains at Mall of Africa #BlackFriday sale

Sneakers, television sets and microwaves, as well as camping chairs and basic necessities like toilet paper and fabric softeners, are in high demand with #BlackFriday consumers prowling the aisles at the Mall of Africa shopping centre in northern Johannesburg.

Bargains on branded clothing and sneakerwear has caused a frenzy at Sports Scene, where some customers are grabbing items from each other’s hands. Young people are lined up to get trendy outfits. Empty shoe boxes are all over the floor as customers relentlessly search for their sizes and preferred colour and designs.

Michael Thobakgale said he came to buy December wear as a reward for his children. “The festive season is here and our kids want to look good, this is my chance to get them nice clothes. This way I can enjoy my myself in December. I’m not one to queue this long but what can I do?” Thobakgale asks, as he makes a shoe size request from the shop assistant.