Plea for increased funding at funeral of AmaXhosa king Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu
The Ndebele kingdom's king Makhosonke Mabena has hit out at government for neglecting traditional leaders, saying some even died a paupers due to neglect.
“The mere fact that King Sigcawu struggled to pay for his medical bills just shows that government doesn't care about kings. We are also people, we get sick as well,” Mabena said, addressing President Cyril Ramaphosa at Friday's funeral of the late AmaXhosa king Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu.
He said they have been interacting with ministers since 2010, with regards to the wellbeing of traditional leaders.
“We are grateful that you have bestowed a state funeral for King Sigcawu...but that is not enough...this should accompanied by resources,” Mabena said.
He also complained about the lack of administration support for royal councils. “We even struggle to write letters as we do not have administrators,” he said. “We can't pretend that everything is correct when kings struggle,” Mabena said.
AmaRharhabe spokesperson Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe called on government to name the East London airport after Sigcawu's great great father King Phalo.
“To honour Sigcawu naming that airport after King Phalo will make the entire Xhosa nation happy,” Burns-Ncamashe said.
Ramaphosa said the nation has lost a respected leader who was a pillar of the community and a solid partner to government.
"But he has left behind a legacy of visionary leadership that lives on. We have lost a leader whose impact and influence extended beyond our borders," Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa told mourners that Sigcawu advocated for unity amongst AmaXhosa and hated both tribalism and racism.
The president also spoke of how Sigcawu advocated against illegal circumcision and death of initiates.
Ramaphosa further described Sigacwu as an outspoken champion of transformation and development, and was always forthright with his views; speaking truth to power at any given moment.
In addition, Ramaphosa said, Sigcawu was vocal about the need for increased constitutional responsibilities for traditional leaders and was critical about government’s pace of service delivery.
But he remained a patriot and a proud South African.
"He believed that traditional leaders are servants of the people and should lead by example," Ramaphosa said.
Former president Thabo Mbeki described Sigcawu as a leader that firmly denounced attacks against foreign nationals resident in the country.
Mbeki told mourners that the country is facing a number of challenges including poverty, unemployment, inequality, violent crime including crime against women and children, drought which negatively affects millions of people.
Mbeki told mourners that some time before Sigcawu passed away, he directed that they would have to meet to discuss what should be done to respond to these challenges.
“I deeply regret that that particular occasion did not arise, though I had the honour to interact with His Majesty on other public occasions, including the days when he visited our family a number of times during the period of the passing away of my mother, Nomaka Piny Mbeki, a lifelong resident in the Xhosa kingdom which had not only fought against the colonisation of our country for over a century, but had also participated in the very establishment of the African National Congress,” Mbeki said.
Mbeki described Sigcawu as strategic, principled and courageous leader, who truly, selflessly and honestly committed to serve his people.
On Friday morning, scores of mourners in full traditional attire, from all walks of life, gathered at the Nqadu Great Place, outside Idutywa in the Eastern Cape, to pay their last respects to the late Sigcawu.
Sigcawu, who died at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha after a long illness, assumed the mantle of monarchy on January 24 2006 after the death of his father, king Xolilizwe Sigcawu, on December 31 2005.
Zwelonke was the 22nd Xhosa monarch, the 10th in the lineage of Gcaleka – the great house of King Phalo.
In 2010 Zwelonke was declared legitimate king of all AmaXhosa by then president Jacob Zuma after a determination of the Commission on Traditional Leadership Disputes and Claims, also known as the Nhlapo Commission, which probed the authenticity of traditional leaders in SA.
At about 4am on Friday, Sigcawu's body was collected by senior AmaXhosa traditional leaders at a secret mortuary in Idutywa.
On arrival at the Great Place, his body was taken to the main house, as tradition dictates, where he was welcomed by his four wives, eight children, family elders and other senior traditional leaders.
His casket was then draped in a lion and leopard skin.
This was then followed by a two-hour church service, named “ucoceka”, before his entire family could view his body.
Sigcawu, 51, was involved in a serious car accident just three weeks before his death. The accident, however, has not been attributed as the cause of his death.
Also present at the king's funeral were Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, all six Eastern Cape kings, Western Thembu leader Ngangomhlaba Matanzima, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile and many other local chiefs.
At the grave site, Sigcawu was buried next to his father Xolilizwe, at 12 midday.
Only men were allowed to the gravesite, as per AmaXhosa tradition.
When his white and brown casket was to be lowered in to the grave, the South African flag was removed and the casket was enrobed by the lion and leopard skins (Umnweba) again.
When it reached the bottom, the Umnweba was then removed and was given to a senior male traditional leader appointed by the family.
Sigcawu's uncle and family spokesperson Xhanti, said the handing over of the Umnweba, was in no way confirming who the next king will be. “This could have been anyone appointed by the family,” he explained.