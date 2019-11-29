'The rights of women have always been overlooked': How power dynamics fuel the spread of HIV

She said the constant pressure on women by society to be submissive is one of the reasons why many die in silence.

“It spreads quickly, it becomes a cycle. Institutions like polygamy make women vulnerable; these are some of the cultural practices that should be collapsed,” she said.

She said the conversation around HIV should not be laid to rest. One of the reasons for the increase is that young women are being infected with the HIV virus by older men.

“Most people who live with the disease are in the closet. It’s not always easy for a person to make a decision about their health,” Msimango said.

Another panellist at the event was the clinic's executive director, Dr Jean Bassett. She emphasised that communities needed to be active in the fight against blessers.

“There are two areas in which communities can make a significant difference, firstly by addressing the impact of a blesser and blessee relationship. These complex relationships put young girls in dangerous situations. Another one is by addressing the issue of stigma,” she said.