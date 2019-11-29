South Africa

WATCH | #BlackFriday crowd chaos outside Nike Factory Store

29 November 2019 - 12:42 By Zama Luthuli

Black Friday was nothing short of crazy at the Nike Factory Store at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg.

Some bargain-hunters said they had been up since 2am and travelled long distances to get there as early as possible.

What began as an orderly queue turned into a rowdy crowd, with people jumping security fences to get close to the entrance. This caused some commotion among the Black Friday hopefuls. 

Soon the area in front of the store was so full that the crowd could not step back to allow security guards to open the door. Some simply did not want to move out of fear that they would lose their place. 

Sarah Ndimande was there with her family. She says she was hoping to get some Christmas clothes for her children, but had accepted that her chances of getting into the shop were slim. 

Eventually the store's door was damaged, resulting in security guards allegedly pepper-spraying people in the crowd. Several hours into the wait, the pressured security workers threatened to not open the store at all.

The situation remained volatile, with police and guards trying different methods to maintain order.

MORE

BLACK FRIDAY | Subscribe to the Sunday Times from only R20 per month

Offer includes your digital daily edition of Times Select! Valid from Black Friday until Cyber Monday
News
15 hours ago

POLL | What will you be splurging on this Black Friday?

Black Friday is only a few hours away and many are looking to score bargains on their favourite items
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  2. R114m Lotto winner is an unemployed dad of two South Africa
  3. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  4. Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car South Africa
  5. WATCH | One dead in dramatic Westville mall shoot-out between police and robbers South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X