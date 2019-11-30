Family devastated after gas explosion razed Rivonia restaurant and several shops

The family who own the Johannesburg restaurant which burnt to the ground on Saturday, taking several shops with it, are devastated that their livelihood is gone.

The Istanbul Kebab & Shawarma restaurant, opposite the Rivonia Boulevard shopping centre, suffered a gas explosion in the early afternoon after a gas line allegedly detached in the kitchen.

Seven people were injured, two critically after a fire broke out as a result of the explosion. According to a business owner on the scene, the fire also razed the next door bottle store, two hairdressing shops, a barber shop and a locksmith.

The owner's niece, who did not want to be named, told TimesLIVE that the family was devastated. She said her uncle had been injured in the fire and her father was taking the news very badly.