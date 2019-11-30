South Africa

Mangaung residents won't be in the dark after payment agreement reached with Eskom

30 November 2019 - 09:45 By Ernest Mabuza
Eskom will no longer cut power to the Mangaung municipality after a payment agreement was reached.
Eskom will no longer cut power to the Mangaung municipality after a payment agreement was reached.
Image: Business Times

Eskom's plans to cut electricity supply to the Mangaung municipality have been put on hold.

Eskom had planned to cut power from Tuesday for non-payment, but an agreement has been reached that will stop this from happening.

Eskom announced on Friday that, after a meeting with between itself, Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thembeni Nxangisa, and Centlec — which delivers power to the municipality — a payment agreement was reached.

“Therefore, Eskom will not be continuing with planned interruptions,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom said Bloemfontein, Botshabelo, Thaba Nchu, Dewetsdorp, Wepener and Van Stadensrus would have been hit with power cuts from 6am to 8pm daily.

However, Eskom's notice to terminate power to two other Free State municipalities, Mafube local municipality and the Mantsopa local municipality, which it issued on Monday, still stood.

In total, Eskom is owed a total of close to R40bn in debt by municipalities and individual users.

MORE

Eskom projected to make a full-year loss of R20bn, says chairman

State power utility Eskom warned on Thursday that it was expecting to make a full-year loss of R20bn.
News
1 day ago

Emalahleni faces blackouts as municipality fails to pay R397m Eskom debt

The Emalahleni municipality in Witbank, Mpumalanga, said on Tuesday it had failed to raise the funds sought by Eskom in order to keep the city’s ...
News
3 days ago

Eskom to cut power daily to three Free State metros over R36.5bn unpaid bills

Eskom has threatened to cut electricity to three Free State municipalities, including the Mangaung metro, from next Tuesday.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. R114m Lotto winner is an unemployed dad of two South Africa
  2. Zuma's former lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert reportedly arrested in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | One dead in dramatic Westville mall shoot-out between police and robbers South Africa
  4. Never again, says NPA's Shamila Batohi after advocate's death in 'freak ... South Africa
  5. Ford SA offers R50,000 settlement over burning Kugas, will pay R35m fine South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X