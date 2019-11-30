Mangaung residents won't be in the dark after payment agreement reached with Eskom

Eskom's plans to cut electricity supply to the Mangaung municipality have been put on hold.

Eskom had planned to cut power from Tuesday for non-payment, but an agreement has been reached that will stop this from happening.

Eskom announced on Friday that, after a meeting with between itself, Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thembeni Nxangisa, and Centlec — which delivers power to the municipality — a payment agreement was reached.

“Therefore, Eskom will not be continuing with planned interruptions,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom said Bloemfontein, Botshabelo, Thaba Nchu, Dewetsdorp, Wepener and Van Stadensrus would have been hit with power cuts from 6am to 8pm daily.

However, Eskom's notice to terminate power to two other Free State municipalities, Mafube local municipality and the Mantsopa local municipality, which it issued on Monday, still stood.

In total, Eskom is owed a total of close to R40bn in debt by municipalities and individual users.