Ramaphosa lauds swift arrest of suspect in Precious Ramabulana's murder, to visit family on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded police for the swift arrest of a suspect for the murder of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana.

Ramabulana, who was a student at Capricorn TVET College, was murdered in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for her murder at his parents’ home in Nyakelang Village, Botlokwa, in the early hours of Thursday. According to Ramabulana’s family, he was found in possession of her cellphone, bloodstained clothes and a sharp object.