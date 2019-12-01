Another youth killed in Clifton stabbing

A teenager was killed at the weekend at the prime beach suburb of Clifton, Cape Town, local councillors and police confirmed on Sunday.

Nicola Jowell said the youth, from Langa, was fatally stabbed in the chest on Victoria Road at about 10.45pm Saturday.

He was assisted by medics but died due to his injury.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said, “According to information… members of law enforcement saw the victim with a stab wound."

"The victim received medical attention and died on the scene due to his injuries,” Rwexana said.

He was 16 years old.

She said the police were investigating a murder case.

“Police are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book,” she said.

On social media, residents had complained of drunkenness with crowds of people who had gathered in the suburb from early evening.

Jowell said the suburb was hosting an annual film event. Large numbers of matriculants had also arrived to celebrate the end of exams.

Metro law enforcement officers were deployed to the area to monitor the crowds, said Jowell, but the SAPS was needed to assist the metro in these scenarios.

"Once the situation is out of hand, it is incredibly difficult for these (metro) agencies to create order without hundreds of officers to assist. There needs to be better early warning systems and proper seasonal deployment to SAPS Camps Bay Station," she said.

A former councillor for the area, Jacques Weber, commented: "Last night's events in Clifton are simply unacceptable and highlights the need for urgent intervention in terms of policing." He said the stabbing took place in the Clifton parking area.

First year University of Cape Town Cebo Mhleli Mbatha was fatally stabbed on Clifton 3rd beach at the end of September. The 19-year-old first year humanities student had also been stabbed in the chest. One of Mbatha's friends was stabbed in the leg.