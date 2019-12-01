Mondeor man arrested after false claim of follow-home robbery
01 December 2019 - 10:45
A 45-year-old man from Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, has been arrested for perjury.
Brig Mathapelo Peters said he was nabbed on Saturday.
He had told police that he was followed from a Standard Bank branch on Thursday after he had withdrawn cash.
He claimed that while opening the gate at his home, three male suspects who had been in a white Toyota Fortuner following him, held him up with a firearm and took him into the house, where they robbed him.
“An investigation revealed that he opened a false case,” said Peters.
The suspect will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.