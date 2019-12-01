SAA to undergo ‘radical restructuring’: Gordhan

Beleaguered national carrier SAA can only be saved by “radical restructuring”, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the airline could not continue in its current form, and that drastic change was urgently needed.

The recent week-long strike by Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association were the final straw, causing “immense damage to the reputation, operations, and the deterioration of the finances of SAA”.

“SAA, therefore, cannot continue in its current form. The airline group will now go through a radical restructuring process which will ensure its financial and operational sustainability. There is no other way forward,” Gordhan said in the statement, issued on Sunday evening.