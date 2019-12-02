South Africa

Advocate 'gunned down' in Mitchells Plain

02 December 2019 - 09:28 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The man was shot when he stepped out of a garage shop in Lentegeur.
The man was shot when he stepped out of a garage shop in Lentegeur.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A 54-year-old Cape Town advocate has been shot dead in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the shooting happened at about 9.40pm on Sunday.

Potelwa said several shots were fired at the man when he stepped out of a garage shop at the Clock Tower.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Potelwa said the man had previously worked for the department of justice in Khayelitsha.

The advocate had defended a number of criminal accused. 

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation can contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

This is a developing story.

MORE

One year later, and still no trial date for Pete Mihalik murder accused

The alleged "fixer" in advocate Pete Mihalik’s killing has scored a minor victory.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Chilling warning ahead of hit attempt on tobacco baron

Just hours before millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland was critically wounded in an attempted assassination in Norwood, Johannesburg on Wednesday, ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  2. Zuma's former lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert reportedly arrested in ... South Africa
  3. Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal News
  4. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News
  5. WATCH | #BlackFriday crowd chaos outside Nike Factory Store South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X