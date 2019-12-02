South Africa

Biker clocks '198km/h' in Ekurhuleni taking 'wife for breakfast'

02 December 2019 - 07:08 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A 31-year-old biker was arrested for allegedly clocking 198km/h on the N12 freeway east in Alberton.
A 31-year-old biker was arrested for allegedly clocking 198km/h on the N12 freeway east in Alberton.
Image: EMPD

Thirty people were arrested for speeding in Ekurhuleni at the weekend.

The operations were conducted in Benoni, Boksburg, Bedfordview and Alberton.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said from Friday to Saturday, 24 men were arrested in Benoni for driving under the influence.

On Saturday, on the N3 freeway south near the Grey Avenue on-ramp in Alberton, officers arrested three men allegedly clocking between 164km/h and 166km/h.

On Sunday, on the N12 freeway west, between the Edenvale on-ramp and Gillooly’s interchange in Bedfordview, a 47-year old man was allegedly caught clocking 174km/h. He said he was late for work.

Mokheseng said on the N12 freeway east near the R59 bridge in Alberton, a 31-year-old biker with a woman passenger was arrested for allegedly clocking 198km/h.

The man said it was his wife’s birthday and he was taking her for breakfast.

The 30 suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

MORE

How to solve the traffic-jam blues: flying cars

After sci-fi has long promised them, air taxis from Uber and others are finally getting ready to take to the skies
Motoring
3 days ago

Deputy principal of Gauteng school and friend mowed down by taxi while cycling

Tributes are being shared for respected educator Janine Hopkins and a friend, who died after being struck by a taxi while riding tandem on a bicycle ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  2. Zuma's former lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert reportedly arrested in ... South Africa
  3. Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal News
  4. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News
  5. WATCH | #BlackFriday crowd chaos outside Nike Factory Store South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X