Biker clocks '198km/h' in Ekurhuleni taking 'wife for breakfast'

Thirty people were arrested for speeding in Ekurhuleni at the weekend.

The operations were conducted in Benoni, Boksburg, Bedfordview and Alberton.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said from Friday to Saturday, 24 men were arrested in Benoni for driving under the influence.

On Saturday, on the N3 freeway south near the Grey Avenue on-ramp in Alberton, officers arrested three men allegedly clocking between 164km/h and 166km/h.

On Sunday, on the N12 freeway west, between the Edenvale on-ramp and Gillooly’s interchange in Bedfordview, a 47-year old man was allegedly caught clocking 174km/h. He said he was late for work.

Mokheseng said on the N12 freeway east near the R59 bridge in Alberton, a 31-year-old biker with a woman passenger was arrested for allegedly clocking 198km/h.

The man said it was his wife’s birthday and he was taking her for breakfast.

The 30 suspects are expected to appear in court soon.