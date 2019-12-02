South Africa

Bloemfontein dad allegedly assaulted, strangled 11-year-old daughter

02 December 2019 - 11:20 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A 39-year-old father cut his wrists after allegedly assaulting his daughter and was admitted to hospital under police guard.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A Bloemfontein father has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted and strangled his 11-year-old daughter.

Police spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele said the incident happened last Tuesday.

Makhele said the little girl’s eyes were bruised and swollen and she also had bruises around her neck.

The child was taken to Universitas Hospital.

Makhele said the 39-year-old father cut his wrists after the alleged assault and was admitted to National Hospital under police guard.

A case of assault with the intention to cause grievously bodily harm was opened at Bayswater police station.

