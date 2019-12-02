Businessman and former municipal manager out on bail for R92m fraud

"Crime Intelligence and detectives formed part of the task team, which is tasked to investigate fraud and corruption in the Eastern Cape. It is alleged that during September 2013, Kwane Capital was awarded a R31m contract by the Port St Johns local municipality to supply machinery.

"The Amahlathi local municipality initiated a Regulation 32 appointment. The appointment saw, during April 2014, Socikwa allegedly signing on behalf of the municipality a lease agreement with Mlozi for the purchasing of yellow plant machinery valued at R92m," said Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The investigation revealed that the terms of the contract had been flouted.

"They both face charges of fraud and several contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act. Investigations are still continuing," added Mulaudzi.