Double blow for Dudu Myeni in delinquency case

She allegedly wanted to change her plea to deny her personal involvement in wrongdoing and shift responsibility to the SAA executive management.

In her application to join other board members, Myeni claimed that a refusal to allow her to join other board members would lead to a miscarriage of justice because the decisions and conduct alleged by Outa and Saapa were that of the board as a collective.

Judge Ronel Tolmay dismissed both applications.

The court then heard another legal point raised by Myeni's lawyers that Outa did not have legal standing in bringing this application.

The court will pass judgment in the matter on December 12.

Tolmay denied this allegation and said Outa was allowed to open the case.

Stefanie Fick, Outa’s chief legal officer, was satisfied with the dismissal of both applications.