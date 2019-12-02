South Africa

Durban toddler, 5, dies after falling out of fourth-floor window

02 December 2019 - 16:01 By Orrin Singh
The scene at Blamey Road in Clairwood, Durban, where a toddler died on Monday after falling from the fourth floor of a building.
The scene at Blamey Road in Clairwood, Durban, where a toddler died on Monday after falling from the fourth floor of a building.
Image: Rescue Care

A five-year-old Durban toddler died on Monday after she fell out of a window from the fourth floor of a building in Clairwood, in the south of Durban. 

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the girl had sustained critical injuries and was declared dead by paramedics. 

"Rescue Care paramedics are on the scene of a tragic incident in the Clairwood area on Blamey Road, where a five-year old little girl has fallen out the fourth floor window of a building. Unfortunately the little girl has sustained massive and multiple injuries and died at the scene."

Jamieson said the events leading up to the girl falling out of the window were unknown and police would investigate. 

Police did not respond for comment at the time of publishing.  

One toddler killed, another critical, in apparent ambush in KwaZulu-Natal

A two-year-old girl has been killed and a three-year-old boy left in a critical condition after a shooting in Cato Ridge, outside Pietermaritzburg, ...
News
6 days ago

Toddler killed, 18 injured in taxi crash on notorious Fields Hill

An 18-month-old child died and 18 other people were injured when a minibus taxi veered off the road on Fields Hill, Pinetown, on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Nanny accused of killing Daveyton toddler abandons bid for bail

On Friday the Daveyton nanny alleged to have murdered the child she was hired to care for made a u-turn on her bid for bail.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  2. Zuma's former lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert reportedly arrested in ... South Africa
  3. Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal News
  4. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News
  5. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X