Dutch war criminal makes last-ditch effort in CT court to avoid extradition

Magistrate Ingrid Arntsen asked him what such an affidavit should look like, also pointing out that affidavits were often themselves of a very low quality and not necessarily a standard of reliability.

The defence also asked that Burke point out which items, from a bundle of documents sent by the Dutch authorities sealed with a wax stamp, he was going to rely on.

But Burke argued that by requesting that the state "pull apart" the bundle of documents, thereby altering the integrity of the bundle, the defence was creating another obstacle to latch onto if they were to take the matter on appeal.

Arnsten also questioned whether it was not taking it "a step too far" by demanding that a foreign state with its own standards of evidence and requirements for extradition (in this case the European Convention) also needed to comply with the local laws of the country from which they were requesting extradition.

"You are putting the bar extremely high for any nation under the European Convention to also have to know which laws in South Africa they have to adhere to," she said.

Arnsten is expected to e-mail the prosecution and the defence her ruling on the admissibility of the documents on January 10.

Depending on her decision, the extradition hearing is expected to continue between January 16 and 20.