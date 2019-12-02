Famous for a day: Vioolsdrif's 54°C temperature declared questionable

Just a day after it was announced that a tiny village in the Northern Cape had broken the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the country — reaching close to 54°C - the record has been stripped.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) said on Monday the data recorded from the temperature sensor at the Vioolsdrif weather station was "questionable". Any readings were therefore declared invalid.

Saws said it publishes a daily weather bulletin that provides weather statistics, but this data comes directly from instrumentation and is not yet quality controlled. It is therefore considered to be preliminary data.