South Africa

Headmaster's child porn conviction scrapped over invalid search warrant

02 December 2019 - 06:49 By Dave Chambers
Neil Malherbe has had his conviction for possession of child pornography set aside in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Neil Malherbe has had his conviction for possession of child pornography set aside in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Image: Mabuti Kali

A former principal of a Methodist Church school has been cleared of possessing child pornography, more than six years after his arrest.

Neil Malherbe, who was fired by the private Penryn Preparatory School in Mpumalanga after his arrest, had his conviction set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday.

Judge Yvonne Mbatha.
Judge Yvonne Mbatha.
Image: judgesmatter.co.za

Judge Yvonne Mbatha said the search warrant used by police when they seized his computers was invalid. “Therefore, the evidence obtained [through it] rendered the trial unfair and should have been excluded.”

In 2017, Nelspruit regional court magistrate Vanessa Joubert convicted Malherbe on three of the seven charges he faced and gave him suspended sentences of three months’ imprisonment on each of them.

Joubert also declared him unsuitable to work with children and ordered that his name be added to the National Child Protection Register of sex offenders.

Malherbe, 54, lost a high court appeal against his conviction and sentence, but Mbatha said the magistrate who issued the search warrant failed to ensure that the police officer who requested it take an oath.

“A search warrant issued on the basis of an unattested statement is invalid,” she said.

Malherbe’s arrest on August 15 2013 made global headlines when it was reported to be part of Project Spade, an international investigation into child pornography.

Reporting his sentencing, The Lowvelder said Joubert explained her decision not to jail him by saying: “He has 26 years’ experience in teaching and is currently living off his life savings.

“I do not see him as a high risk and he has also experienced a public shaming in the media and a fall from grace.”

Announcing Malherbe’s firing a week after his arrest, the Penryn Preparatory board described him as a man “characterised by exceptional professionalism”, who enjoyed the respect of his teaching colleagues, parents and pupils.

Malherbe previously taught at Selborne and Graeme colleges in East London and Makhanda, as well as in Cape Town, and at one time coached water polo at national level.

He was the 2013 winner of the Crystal Kite Award for the Africa Region for a children’s book called The Magyar Conspiracy, a murder mystery featuring a water polo competition. He studied education at Rhodes University, where he also obtained a master’s degree in the subject.

READ MORE

Cellphone under teen's pillow leads to teacher's arrest for sexual grooming

A 30-year-old Mpumalanga teacher was arrested for having allegedly entered into an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old pupil.
News
1 week ago

SA man gets 10 years for ‘disgusting’ child porn collection

A 55-year-old Durban man has begun serving an effective 10-year prison sentence for possession of about 20,000 images and videos of child pornography.
News
1 week ago

Prosecutor jailed for possession of child pornography and sexual assault

A Western Cape prosecutor was on Monday sentenced to 10 years in prison on 157 charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of sexual ...
News
1 week ago

'Porn pastor' gets 15 years for sexually abusing boys in Cape Town

This is Kent Locke, the Cape Town church youth leader who posed as a scantily clad woman online to entice at least 47 teenage boys to send him ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  2. Zuma's former lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert reportedly arrested in ... South Africa
  3. Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal News
  4. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News
  5. WATCH | #BlackFriday crowd chaos outside Nike Factory Store South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X