South Africa

Limpopo health department investigating after mentally challenged patient killed in ward

02 December 2019 - 11:57 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A patient in the psychiatric ward of Mankweng Hospital killed another mentally challenged patient in the same ward.
A patient in the psychiatric ward of Mankweng Hospital killed another mentally challenged patient in the same ward.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

The department of health in Limpopo has launched an investigation after a mentally challenged patient was assaulted and killed by another patient on Saturday. 

Spokesperson for the department Neil Shikwambana said it was saddened by the incident. 

 “A mental health care user killed a fellow mental health care user in the psychiatric ward of the Mankweng Hospital,” he said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by the department.  

The MEC for health in the province, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, sent condolences to the family of the deceased, which was being debriefed by psychologists.

Police were not immediately available for comment. 

MORE

Overbooking and shortage of ICU beds hampering theatre procedures at Gauteng hospitals

The Gauteng health department says it has put measures in place to address the cancellation of theatre procedures at the province’s academic hospitals
News
5 days ago

Recovering gunshot victim shot dead while being treated in hospital

A man being treated for gunshot wounds was fatally shot when his alleged attacker returned to finish the job at Witbank Hospital in Mpumalanga
News
2 weeks ago

Witbank hospital shooting was bound to happen, says doctor

A doctor who is among the few who are still attending to patients at the troubled Witbank General Hospital where nurses have downed tools, citing ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  2. Zuma's former lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert reportedly arrested in ... South Africa
  3. Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal News
  4. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News
  5. WATCH | #BlackFriday crowd chaos outside Nike Factory Store South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X