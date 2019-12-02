South Africa

Man killed, two injured in Olievenhoutbosch shooting

02 December 2019 - 09:37 By TimesLIVE
The dead man sustained numerous gunshot wounds.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

One man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting on the R55 on Monday morning. 

ER24 paramedics and Gauteng Provincial Services attended the scene in Olievenhoutbosch.

“One man was found lying inside a light motor vehicle, while two other men were found lying outside,” said ER24.

The man inside the vehicle sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

The injured men sustained several gunshot wounds and were in critical conditions.

They were treated with advanced life support before being transported to hospital.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known. but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” added ER24.

