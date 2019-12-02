Money-spinner Table Mountain raked in a whopping R307m last year

Table Mountain National Park collected an annual income of more than R307m in the latest financial year.

This is almost three times what it costs South African National Parks (SANParks) to operate facilities at Cape Town's prized attraction.

According to environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy - in response to parliamentary questions from members of the Democratic Alliance - most of the money came from fees to access Cape Point and Boulders Beach, as well as concession fees for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.

The R307.9m was earned between April 2018 and March 2019.

Although SANParks does not have figures for how much is reinvested directly back into the park, Creecy said it costs about R90m for operational costs, about R18m to finance its infrastructure programme and about R14.7m to pay for the expanded public works programme.