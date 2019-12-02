N3 still partly closed at Van Reenen's Pass after truck inferno

The northbound lanes of the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass remained closed on Monday evening after five trucks caught alight on Sunday night.

The N3 is the major freeway linking Durban and Johannesburg.

Emergency teams were working around the clock to remove the debris and wreckages of the fire, said Anita Heyl on behalf of the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC).

According to a statement released at 5pm on Monday, only one lane in each direction had been opened to traffic.