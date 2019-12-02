South Africa

NPA 'vindicated' as AfriForum withdraws case against alleged rapist

02 December 2019 - 13:21 By ERNEST MABUZA
The NPA declined to prosecute a grandfather accused of raping his granddaughter, and now AfriForum has said it will not pursue a private prosecution in the matter.
The NPA declined to prosecute a grandfather accused of raping his granddaughter, and now AfriForum has said it will not pursue a private prosecution in the matter.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday said it was vindicated by a decision by AfriForum not to prosecute a grandfather who allegedly raped his granddaughter.

AfriForum had announced in November 2018 that it would pursue a private prosecution in the matter registered at Garsfontein police station.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said AfriForum was issued with a nolle prosequi certificate (indicating the NPA declined to prosecute), a prerequisite for the pursuit of a private prosecution.

This enabled the child's mother to privately prosecute the grandfather for alleged rape and sexual assault.

“The silence of AfriForum after abandoning one of their private prosecutions comes as no surprise as they have since realised the decision by the NPA not to institute criminal proceedings in that matter was valid,” Mjonondwane said.

She said advocates Gerrie Nel and Phyllis Vorster of AfriForum were due to institute and conduct the prosecution on behalf of the mother.

“They caused a subpoena to be served on the suspect, and he had to appear in court 8 Pretoria regional court on March 13 2019.

“The NPA has since learnt that AfriForum withdrew this prosecution on September 12 2019, citing that the mother does not want to continue with the prosecution,” she said.

Mjonondwane said the NPA initially declined to prosecute because there were no prospects of a successful prosecution as evidence in the docket did not constitute a prima facie case.

“It is the director of public prosecutions’ view that AfriForum encountered the same challenge, which affirms the correctness of the NPA’s stance in the matter,” she said.

Nel, who is AfriForum’s head of private prosecutions, said: “Because of court orders, we are unable and unwilling at this stage to comment on this matter.”

MORE

Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers

Speaking alongside Senzo's brother, Sifiso, AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said they had the best investigators working on the case.
News
3 weeks ago

Solidarity going for Brian Molefe's household goods if he doesn't pay by Thursday

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has 24 hours left to pay Solidarity the R708,102 he owes for a legal costs order made against him.
News
3 months ago

What you need to know about National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise

Thandi Modise will take up her new role on Wednesday.
Politics
6 months ago

Most read

  1. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  2. Zuma's former lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert reportedly arrested in ... South Africa
  3. Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal News
  4. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News
  5. WATCH | #BlackFriday crowd chaos outside Nike Factory Store South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X