Poll | What are your plans for December?

02 December 2019 - 05:58 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Take part in our poll and let us know whether you will be celebrating at home or will be going away for the holidays.
Image: 123RF/mrtwister

'Tis the season! Ke Dezemba Boss!

December marks the start of summer in South Africa, which also means living your best life.

For many people, December is the time of the year when they trade office hours for the beach or bush and endless holiday fun with the family or stay at home to relax.

For some, this might not be the case as they will still be working.

Either way, the December buzz is at the centre of conversation across SA, with takes on what South Africans are expecting to unfold as the month progresses.

Take our poll and let us just how you are spending your December holidays.

