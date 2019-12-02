Understanding the SCA’s freedom of expression judgment in the Jon Qwelane case

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment in the Jon Qwelane case removes the concept of “hurt” from SA’s hate speech laws. It affirms freedom of expression.

Espousing and fostering hatred is the antithesis of the country's constitutional order, but freedom of expression is vital to — and indeed the lifeblood of — a democratic society. So begins a 46-page judgment penned by Supreme Court of Appeal judge Mahomed Navsa (with four judges concurring), which has got tongues wagging.

Before them was an appeal by columnist and former South African ambassador to Uganda Jon Qwelane, who, 10 years ago, penned an offensive column in which he sided with former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s anti-gay stance, calling for a revision of laws which allow same-sex marriages because, “at this rate, how soon before some idiot demands to marry an animal”.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took action against him, saying he was advocating hatred against gay people, relying on section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda).