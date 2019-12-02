South Africa

WATCH | Burning trucks cause delays on N3 at Van Reenen's Pass

02 December 2019 - 10:52 By timeslive

Motorists travelling on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg experienced long delays on Van Reenen’s Pass after several trucks caught alight on Sunday night. 

A dual-fuel tanker with a trailer carrying diesel and petrol reportedly caught fire due to mechanical failure.

Firefighters worked throughout the evening to control the fire. Northbound lanes remain closed, with contraflow traffic in the southbound lanes.

No criminal activity or injuries have been reported.

