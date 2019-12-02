South Africa

WATCH | Durban rescue workers try to free trapped truck driver

02 December 2019 - 14:09 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The driver of a cement truck was trapped in the vehicle after it crashed into a building in Clairwood, south of Durban, on Monday.
The driver of a cement truck was trapped in the vehicle after it crashed into a building in Clairwood, south of Durban, on Monday.
Image: supplied

Durban firefighters used the jaws of life in an attempt to free a trapped truck driver after his vehicle veered down an embankment and ploughed into business premises on Monday afternoon.

Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the vehicle crashed into a building on Grimsby Road in Clairwood, south of Durban. 

"The driver is trapped in the vehicle. He has been stabilised in the truck by Rescue Care advanced life support paramedics," he said. 

WATCH | Burning trucks cause delays on N3 at Van Reenen's Pass

Motorists travelling on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg experienced long delays on Van Reenen’s Pass after several trucks caught alight on ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  2. Zuma's former lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert reportedly arrested in ... South Africa
  3. Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal News
  4. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News
  5. WATCH | #BlackFriday crowd chaos outside Nike Factory Store South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X