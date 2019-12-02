WATCH | Durban rescue workers try to free trapped truck driver
Durban firefighters used the jaws of life in an attempt to free a trapped truck driver after his vehicle veered down an embankment and ploughed into business premises on Monday afternoon.
Rescue workers are using the jaws of life in an attempt to free an injured truck driver from a wreckage after his vehicle crashed into a building in Clairwood south of Durban. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/qnYRC77ofQ— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) December 2, 2019
Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the vehicle crashed into a building on Grimsby Road in Clairwood, south of Durban.
"The driver is trapped in the vehicle. He has been stabilised in the truck by Rescue Care advanced life support paramedics," he said.