All they do is win! Ndlovu Youth Choir hits No 1 on SA iTunes chart

The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s album Africa is topping charts on iTunes after its release a few days ago.

The 11-track album contains the signature tracks that took the choir from the village of Moutse, in Limpopo, to one of the biggest stages in the world: America’s Got Talent, which draws 10-million viewers in the US alone.

It includes an inspirational repertoire of South African and international tracks, such as Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse's hit Burnout, Higher Love by Steve Winwood, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas and U2's Beautiful Day.

It also features choir’s first original song, Believe, written by Ralf Schmitt, the group's conductor and artistic director.

According to Sony Music, the choir's record label, the album debuted at number one on the South African iTunes album chart soon after its release.