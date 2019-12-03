All they do is win! Ndlovu Youth Choir hits No 1 on SA iTunes chart
The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s album Africa is topping charts on iTunes after its release a few days ago.
The 11-track album contains the signature tracks that took the choir from the village of Moutse, in Limpopo, to one of the biggest stages in the world: America’s Got Talent, which draws 10-million viewers in the US alone.
It includes an inspirational repertoire of South African and international tracks, such as Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse's hit Burnout, Higher Love by Steve Winwood, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas and U2's Beautiful Day.
It also features choir’s first original song, Believe, written by Ralf Schmitt, the group's conductor and artistic director.
According to Sony Music, the choir's record label, the album debuted at number one on the South African iTunes album chart soon after its release.
“People have preconceptions of what a choir should sound like. We want to cross those barriers and make our music accessible to all. It is important to us that our repertoire enables us to do that whilst always retaining the beauty, vibrancy and energy of Africa,” said Schmitt.
The first version of the Ndlovu Youth Choir emerged in 2009. A decade later, it remains a vital part of the local community and an important way for its members to achieve excellence in a region facing widespread poverty and other socio-economic challenges.
Recording Africa began as soon as the choir returned from its 16-week run on America’s Got Talent, where it became the first choir and first South African act to reach the finals of the show.
With deep experiences of pain and suffering also comes the ability to express more joy.Ralf Schmitt
“We have had an extremely busy live performance schedule. Balancing our performances with recording commitments was a challenge. However, everyone is extremely excited to share our music with the world,” said Schmitt of the new album.
He said they were touched by the love and support they received while in the US.
“We were humbled to become the first choir ever to reach the final of AGT. The support we received from not only South Africa but across the African continent was inspiring and motivated us to represent the beauty of our magical continent.
“What you experience when the choir perform is the expression of pure emotion. With deep experiences of pain and suffering also comes the ability to express more joy.
"The choir’s ability to sing from a place of pure authenticity and raw emotion is what transforms and instantly brightens any song they interpret, forming an immediate connection with anyone on the receiving end of their music."