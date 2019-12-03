Baby found in Eastern Cape pit toilet

A baby girl was found in a pit toilet in a village in Butterworth at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said the baby was found after 6pm on Friday at Nkanini Locality, Ndabakazi Village.

“The baby was found by a tenant. When she opened the toilet, she was shocked to find a baby just inside the toilet, not in the hole of the toilet.”

An ambulance rushed the baby to Butterworth Hospital. A case of child abandonment was been opened. No arrests were made.