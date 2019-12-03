South Africa

Baby found in Eastern Cape pit toilet

03 December 2019 - 07:58 By IAVAN PIJOOS
An ambulance rushed the baby to Butterworth Hospital.
An ambulance rushed the baby to Butterworth Hospital.
Image: Shutterstock via The Conversation

A baby girl was found in a pit toilet in a village in Butterworth at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said the baby was found after 6pm on Friday at Nkanini Locality, Ndabakazi Village.

“The baby was found by a tenant. When she opened the toilet, she was shocked to find a baby just inside the toilet, not in the hole of the toilet.”

An ambulance rushed the baby to Butterworth Hospital. A case of child abandonment was been opened. No arrests were made.

MORE

Abandoned newborn dies of heatstroke in Chatsworth

A one-week-old girl died in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Saturday, after being found abandoned
News
4 weeks ago

Baby found on doorstep of Soweto home

Dube, Soweto, community members discovered a newborn boy outside a house on Monday morning
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  2. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  3. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal News
  5. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X