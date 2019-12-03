Bid to protect West Coast jewel from mining

“It was for political reasons. They have their own agenda ... It was a totally objective assessment [by us], but they never waited to listen to it.”

Van der Westhuizen accused the fishermen of having “a hidden agenda”, as they were opposed to mining. His company had assessed the effects of prospecting only and this would have “absolutely no impact” on the estuary, he insisted. “The fisher community is not going to be affected — those are the findings of the study.”

Veteran fisherman and former leader of the informal river fishing group Koos van der Westhuizen told GroundUp that most of the attendees had walked out because they felt they were not properly acknowledged in the public participation process and their views were not taken into account.

Speaking in Afrikaans, he said their previous efforts in the public participation process had led them into a dead end. “We wanted to show our displeasure and unhappiness.”

Aletta Goliath, a community member from Papendorp who also attended, confirmed that proceedings had “turned a bit ugly” and that those who left had been unhappy at the tone of the meeting.

She also said that they objected to MSR being the applicant, as the company’s “pretty promises” to the community in earlier mining applications, such as work opportunities, had not materialised.

“Every time the same things are repeated, and they don’t meet their promises,” she said, also in Afrikaans.

Off-limits

CapeNature spokesperson Loren Pavitt said they were aware of the current prospecting right application. Pavitt said any future prospecting or mining should not be allowed to damage the sensitive estuarine ecosystem, the protected area which was to be established or the buffer around the protected area.

“Following a protracted period of deliberations between authorities and the community, CapeNature is hopeful that, with the support of partner authorities, organisations and the local community, this dream can become a reality within the very near future.”

Professor Merle Sowman, head of UCT’s department of environmental and geographical sciences, who has been working with the Ebenhaeser fishing community for the past 25 years, said all the parties trying to find a fair and effective conservation mechanism for the Olifants River estuary had struggled, “because the law is complex and the land issue is complex”.

“It’s a top priority to ensure some level of protection for the area, but to find the appropriate legal mechanism that at the same time respects the rights of the fishing community has been extremely difficult, and it’s been contentious while the process was under way.

She said no government agency had taken the lead “and this is why it’s been really difficult to move forward”.