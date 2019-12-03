Former media executive arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Former media bigshot and alleged rapist Willem Breytenbach was arrested at his psychologist's practice in Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape, on Tuesday.

Breytenbach has been accused of rape by Deon Wiggett, a Johannesburg copywriter, in a podcast series. Several other victims have come forward since the release of the podcast.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk confirmed that a 56-year-old had been arrested. He did not mention Breytenbach by name, although other media have reported it, along with video footage of the arrest taking place.