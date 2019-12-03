Old flag is offensive - but it's not hate speech, argues AfriForum

Just because some people find the old South African flag offensive is not sufficient reason for its display to be considered hate speech.

This is one of the reasons given by AfriForum on why it is appealing against an equality court order which in August found that displaying the old flag constituted prohibited hate speech, discrimination and harassment.

AfriForum filed its application with the Supreme Court of Appeal in October.

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, said the organisation strongly supported freedom of speech, but at the same time believed that genuine hate speech should be opposed.