South Africa

Shock and anger as Mzansi reacts to the murder of Anele Hoyana

03 December 2019 - 11:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Many South Africans are reeling after the death of 40-year-old sangoma Anele Hoyana. He was beaten by farmer Fritz Majeke Joubert after a reported botched “cleansing ceremony” on Saturday morning, reported DispatchLIVE.

The incident happened at Joubert's Geluksdal farm, Brakfontein, near Gonubie. Joubert posted two videos on his Facebook account that gave some leads into what may have transpired.

Hoyana, his wife and two children were living at Joubert's farm temporarily to perform a cleansing ceremony which would see Joubert ordained as one of the traditional leadership members.

One of the two videos posted by Joubert on Facebook shows him in a Springbok T-shirt ranting in English, Xhosa and Zulu “my name is Fritz 'Majeke' Joubert" and I am the chosen one. Viva, viva, amandla.

 “Everyone thinks I am mal, but I want to show the world to know how Satan sits there,” he said as he pointed at Hoyana, who was seated on a chair behind him. Joubert was killed in by police in defence during a confrontation.

Hazel Mqala, spokesperson for East London police, confirmed the incident.

“The farm owner assaulted the 40-year-old male friend with his fists and a rifle butt, resulting in the victim sustaining severe head injuries. When the police arrived they found him lying on his back with numerous head injuries, already passed on.”

A local DJ, Zwelihle “DJ Zwesta” Mathe. told TimesLIVE that while Joubert had a temper, he had met him a few times before Anele's death, and was with them just days before the fateful Saturday morning.

“It was my first time meeting Anele. I didn’t understand why he [Joubert] was so aggressive towards him. They fought and disagreed a lot but made up.”

This is what Twitter has to say:

Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend

A DJ who was at the Eastern Cape farm where Anele Hoyana, 40, was beaten to death with the butt of a rifle said farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert only ...
News
6 hours ago

Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape

Horrifying videos, apparently taken by farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert, 45, give some inkling into what drove him into a frenzy of violence in which he ...
News
1 day ago

EFF threatens to occupy farm of killer white sangoma

The EFF has threatened to “take over” the farm of “racist” Eastern Cape killer Fritz Joubert who beat his sangoma trainer to death and posted a video ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  2. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  3. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal News
  5. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X