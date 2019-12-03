Shock and anger as Mzansi reacts to the murder of Anele Hoyana

Many South Africans are reeling after the death of 40-year-old sangoma Anele Hoyana. He was beaten by farmer Fritz Majeke Joubert after a reported botched “cleansing ceremony” on Saturday morning, reported DispatchLIVE.

The incident happened at Joubert's Geluksdal farm, Brakfontein, near Gonubie. Joubert posted two videos on his Facebook account that gave some leads into what may have transpired.

Hoyana, his wife and two children were living at Joubert's farm temporarily to perform a cleansing ceremony which would see Joubert ordained as one of the traditional leadership members.

One of the two videos posted by Joubert on Facebook shows him in a Springbok T-shirt ranting in English, Xhosa and Zulu “my name is Fritz 'Majeke' Joubert" and I am the chosen one. Viva, viva, amandla.

“Everyone thinks I am mal, but I want to show the world to know how Satan sits there,” he said as he pointed at Hoyana, who was seated on a chair behind him. Joubert was killed in by police in defence during a confrontation.

Hazel Mqala, spokesperson for East London police, confirmed the incident.

“The farm owner assaulted the 40-year-old male friend with his fists and a rifle butt, resulting in the victim sustaining severe head injuries. When the police arrived they found him lying on his back with numerous head injuries, already passed on.”

A local DJ, Zwelihle “DJ Zwesta” Mathe. told TimesLIVE that while Joubert had a temper, he had met him a few times before Anele's death, and was with them just days before the fateful Saturday morning.

“It was my first time meeting Anele. I didn’t understand why he [Joubert] was so aggressive towards him. They fought and disagreed a lot but made up.”

