Shock and anger as Mzansi reacts to the murder of Anele Hoyana
Many South Africans are reeling after the death of 40-year-old sangoma Anele Hoyana. He was beaten by farmer Fritz Majeke Joubert after a reported botched “cleansing ceremony” on Saturday morning, reported DispatchLIVE.
The incident happened at Joubert's Geluksdal farm, Brakfontein, near Gonubie. Joubert posted two videos on his Facebook account that gave some leads into what may have transpired.
Hoyana, his wife and two children were living at Joubert's farm temporarily to perform a cleansing ceremony which would see Joubert ordained as one of the traditional leadership members.
One of the two videos posted by Joubert on Facebook shows him in a Springbok T-shirt ranting in English, Xhosa and Zulu “my name is Fritz 'Majeke' Joubert" and I am the chosen one. Viva, viva, amandla.
“Everyone thinks I am mal, but I want to show the world to know how Satan sits there,” he said as he pointed at Hoyana, who was seated on a chair behind him. Joubert was killed in by police in defence during a confrontation.
Hazel Mqala, spokesperson for East London police, confirmed the incident.
“The farm owner assaulted the 40-year-old male friend with his fists and a rifle butt, resulting in the victim sustaining severe head injuries. When the police arrived they found him lying on his back with numerous head injuries, already passed on.”
A local DJ, Zwelihle “DJ Zwesta” Mathe. told TimesLIVE that while Joubert had a temper, he had met him a few times before Anele's death, and was with them just days before the fateful Saturday morning.
“It was my first time meeting Anele. I didn’t understand why he [Joubert] was so aggressive towards him. They fought and disagreed a lot but made up.”
This is what Twitter has to say:
Who was the person taking the videos of #AneleHoyana killing. We want to know #RipAneleHoyana— tkat (@tkathrada) December 3, 2019
This story just broke my heart. I am out of words.— Puntsu❤️ (@Tshenolo_Mo) December 2, 2019
As predicted, we are going to get angry, start tweeting that they get on their ships, and tomorrow the rage will be long forgotten.
We are out of expressions. We know that justice won't be served. And that is 💔 #anele #ripanele
The reason no one has the solution in this country its because we always miss the point(s) or rather just ignores them, e.g Its not murder its racism, its not rape its men, its not a world cup victory its fake unity etc. Good luck solving anything in this country #RipAneleHoyana— Rocky Ramaube (@RockyRamaube) December 2, 2019
This is so sad. People have turned into things that are beyond being animals😫 #RipAneleHoyana pic.twitter.com/6zimKtKbDr— Buzwe Lindi (@boozue) December 3, 2019
#RipAneleHoyana Rest in peace Ncibane, you didnt deserve to pass like that. I cant even begin to imagine what your wife, kids and the entire Hoyana family are going through right now. Yanga umphefumlo wakho ungaphumla ngoxolo.— Lungelo Nyamakazi (@lushdaddy2001) December 3, 2019
How is it possible for a person to treat another person in a manner that reeks of inhumanity, evilness, racism & brutality. It's possible when you were taught hatred towards black poeple and they are nothing but slaves.#anele #RipAneleHoyana pic.twitter.com/S7SFIYvWB9— Lukhanyo Tshangela (@LukhanyoT) December 2, 2019
Maybe in another lifetime, Mandela's dream will be fulfilled. Maybe in another lifetime, the amount of melanin on our skin won't be the cause of the injustices we endure.— Puntsu❤️ (@Tshenolo_Mo) December 2, 2019
But in this lifetime, it's farfetched, it's unattainable, it's unrealistic.#anele #RipAneleHoyana https://t.co/elv2mzpRZA
#RIPAnele you had no choice but to defend your baby. pic.twitter.com/MIWRRCsiUG— love (@_magamedze) December 2, 2019
Such cruelty💔💔How are we ever gonna heal from this as a country. 2019 has been a lot for us. I pray for healing, love and peace. #RipAneleHoyana pic.twitter.com/8i4b9ZxDHj— Thatharingo (@Thabz_Zincume) December 3, 2019
If it was a white farmer murdered by a black man in South Africa, white law firms/forums would have taken that man to court, not government. What are black lawyers doing to help black people???nothing#RipAneleHoyana— Baanetse Machona (@B_Machona) December 3, 2019