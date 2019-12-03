WATCH | Explainer: Why are South African data prices so high?

The Competition Commission expressed its dissatisfaction in relation to South Africa's exorbitant data prices on Monday.

South Africa currently has some of the highest rates on the continent.

The commission has accused the country's two leading mobile network providers, MTN and Vodacom, of anti-competitive behaviour.

The networks have hit back, however, claiming that a lack of government support has resulted in the need for rates to be kept high.

If the commission succeeds in bringing data prices down, consumers could be paying up to 50% less.