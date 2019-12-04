South Africa

Archbishop Desmond Tutu admitted to hospital with 'stubborn infection'

04 December 2019 - 17:16 By TimesLIVE
Archbishop Desmond Tutu is back in hospital in Cape Town, his wife Leah revealed on Wednesday.
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital in Cape Town.

In a short statement, Tutu's wife Leah said he had been admitted "for a stubborn infection". Details of when he was admitted were not provided.

"The Archbishop has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition," she said.

Tutu last month celebrated the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victory in Cape Town.

