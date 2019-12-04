Cape Town dentist’s husband gunned down

The husband of a Cape Town dentist was gunned down at the family’s dental surgery in Khayelitsha during a robbery on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said two armed men allegedly entered the business and threatened the security guard.

“They took the gate keys and forced the security guard into one of the rooms.

“The security guard then heard three gunshots. He discovered that the 56-year-old victim had been shot in the head and the suspects were gone” Van Wyk said.

The man was rushed to hospital, but later died.

Cases of murder and business robbery were opened.

Anyone with any information can contact Lingelethu West SAPS on 021 360 2267 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.