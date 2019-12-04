South Africa

Cape Town dentist’s husband gunned down

04 December 2019 - 08:00 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The man was rushed to hospital, but later died.
The man was rushed to hospital, but later died.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The husband of a Cape Town dentist was gunned down at the family’s dental surgery in Khayelitsha during a robbery on Monday afternoon. 

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said two armed men allegedly entered the business and threatened the security guard.

“They took the gate keys and forced the security guard into one of the rooms. 

“The security guard then heard three gunshots. He discovered that the 56-year-old victim had been shot in the head and the suspects were gone” Van Wyk said.

The man was rushed to hospital, but later died.

Cases of murder and business robbery were opened.

Anyone with any information can contact Lingelethu West SAPS on 021 360 2267 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

MORE

Five killed, cop among 9 injured in Centurion mass shootings

Five people were shot dead and nine others were wounded in separate shooting incidents in Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug on Monday
News
1 day ago

Chaos at Pretoria mall as man shot dead in broad daylight

A 45-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at Menlyn Maine in Pretoria.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  4. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  5. Death toll rises as Eastern Cape initiation season claims more lives South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X