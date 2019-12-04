Don't even think about buying a fake matric certificate, warns department
The department of basic education has distanced itself from a social media page promising “genuine” matric certificates for R1,500.
Dr Rufus Poliah, the department's head of assessments, said the ad was particularly concerning as it aimed to exploit desperate and often destitute people seeking to improve their lives.
‘’It is important that the department alerts members of the public to this as it threatens the integrity of the National Senior Certificate examination process, as well as bringing into question the security and authenticity of the matric certificate,” said Poliah.
He said the department was aware of people who are fraudulently producing and offering to sell fake matric certificates - and warned those doing so that they would face the might of the law.
He said Umalusi was the only examinations quality-assurance body, adding that matric certificates carried security features.
“The selling of these fake certificates comes as the curtain closes on the 2019 academic calendar as schools break for the holidays, with the first day of the 2020 academic calendar set for January 15 2020," he said.
“We urge all our learners to be safe and refrain from getting involved in dangerous activities, as we observed in the past.
"In the meantime, marking of NSC scripts continues at marking centres in provinces across the country. Results will be made available to candidates at their examination centres, the department's website, as well as through accredited media houses."