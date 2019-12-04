Don't even think about buying a fake matric certificate, warns department

The department of basic education has distanced itself from a social media page promising “genuine” matric certificates for R1,500.

Dr Rufus Poliah, the department's head of assessments, said the ad was particularly concerning as it aimed to exploit desperate and often destitute people seeking to improve their lives.

‘’It is important that the department alerts members of the public to this as it threatens the integrity of the National Senior Certificate examination process, as well as bringing into question the security and authenticity of the matric certificate,” said Poliah.

He said the department was aware of people who are fraudulently producing and offering to sell fake matric certificates - and warned those doing so that they would face the might of the law.