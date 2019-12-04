Farmer 'instructed me to film': inside Fritz Joubert's house of horror

When Ngaka arrived at the home at 3am on Saturday, he found Joubert brandishing a stick and demanding that Hoyana kneel down.

“He instructed me to film the minute I stepped inside the house. I was surprised to find him holding that guy [Anele] hostage, because they had been staying together for some time.

“I didn't know Anele by name, but I had seen him there.”

Ngaka said Joubert called the Gonubie police, who later shot him dead.

He said he filmed two videos, but left in a hurry when Joubert became physically violent.

“Yes, I filmed two videos on Fritz's instruction. One is six minutes and the other is three minutes. I have shared the videos with the police and everyone who requested them,” he said.

Ngaka said he tried to stop Joubert, but he refused and started talking “nonsense”.

“I left Fritz while he said he was waiting for other farmers to arrive before he begins with punishing Anele,” Ngaka told DispatchLIVE.

Joubert used the neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group to call all 11 members to his farm, he said.

“The majority ignored the call. Only three showed up, including myself,” Ngaka said.

When he left, the other farmers were still there, he said.

He did not identify them.

“I returned after the incident [killing] and heard the police asking about a Sabelo, who was mentioned in one of many videos posted by Fritz, and I presented myself [to them].

“The police took my number and promised to call me for a statement.

“I am still waiting.”

In one of the videos circulating on social media, Joubert can be heard pleading with Sabelo not to go.