Gavin Watson's BMW sells for R590,000 at auction

"So far vehicles are going for too much. The prices are still too high ... I can understand it's auction fever," he said.

A logistics company owner, who didn't want to be named, also complained about the prices. "My worry is that people just come and bid and end up buying cars they could have got cheaper at another place," he said.

Another bidder who didn't want to be named said he simply wanted to own a piece of state-capture history.

"This is historic for our country. Can you imagine driving down the road in a Bosasa vehicle?" he said.

Bosasa had gone into voluntary liquidation in February following their banks announcing they would be closing all of the company’s accounts due to corruption allegations. Bosasa subsequently tried to reverse the liquidation but the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld an appeal by the provisional liquidators to keep the company in voluntary liquidation, which paved the way for the company’s full liquidation.

In a last-ditch effort to stop the auction of millions of rands in assets, African Global Holdings on Tuesday filed papers in the Johannesburg high court asking to be placed under the supervision of business rescue practitioners.

George Goodes of Goodes and Seedat Inc. Attorneys confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that they represent the company and had filed papers.

"The auction today is illegal ... My client filed for business rescue ... Filing papers for business rescue nullifies today's auction," claimed Goodes.

He said they have written to the liquidator's lawyers but have not received a response.

"My clients are considering to launch an urgent court interdict to stop the auction."