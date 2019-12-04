Joburg runners fume after robbers ‘released’ despite cops having ‘solid case’

“They pointed the guns at us and asked for our valuables. They felt us down to feel if we had anything on us,” she said.

Kim said she was carrying pepper spray but abandoned the idea of using it, accepting that she stood no chance against an attacker with a gun.

“They took what they could and got into their car, and went to attack the woman 200m away from us.

“They got scared off by a taxi ... but a guy in front her, they stole his shoes and his watch. I managed to hide my watch, so they only managed to get away with my pepper spray.”

She said a case was opened at the Douglasdale police station and they received regular updates from the investigating officer.

On Sunday morning, she said she was told that their attackers, five in total, had been arrested.

“We were told that they [police] had a tight case because they found SIM cards, watches and shoes. They [attackers] had everything in the car,” she said.

But on Monday evening, when she went to the police station to get an update, she was told the suspects had been released, allegedly on the instructions of a prosecutor.

And now she wants answers.

“I am so angry and do you know how scared I am? I am angrier for the people who actually had expensive things stolen from them.

“I am angry because they are ruining something that we enjoy, just because they get a kick out of it. It is not fair that they should get away with it.”