Killer Fritz Joubert's dream was to breed predators

Kwelerha residents have called for the head of their ward councillor, accusing him of having introduced Anele Hoyana's killer Fritz Joubert into the community.

Buffalo City Metro (BCM) councillor Thobile Mtya had attended the launch of a commercial predator breeding project at Joubert’s Gonubie farm in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday last week, despite opposition to the project from residents.

The event took place just three days before the brutal murder on Saturday of traditional healer Anele Hoyana, who was bludgeoned to death on the farm by Joubert, whom Hoyana had been training to become a sangoma.

Joubert was later shot dead during a scuffle with a police officer.

Joubert had hosted the launch of the Cats@Vegas#Transky project, promising residents in the area jobs.

The plan was to keep predator cats at the property, which Joubert called Vegas#Transky.