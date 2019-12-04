South Africa

Mom tricked into handing over newborn baby in Pietermaritzburg

04 December 2019 - 10:13 By Naledi Shange
Sthandwa Dlamini, who was 'kidnapped' in Pietermaritzburg.
Sthandwa Dlamini, who was 'kidnapped' in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Supplied / SACCW

A search is under way for a newborn baby who was “kidnapped” while her mother paid for goods at a shop in Pietermaritzburg, the SA Community Crime Watch group said on Wednesday.

The girl, who was four days old at the time, went missing on Friday, shortly after leaving a clinic with her mother.

Baby Sthandwa Dlamini was kidnapped in Pietermaritzburg last week.
Baby Sthandwa Dlamini was kidnapped in Pietermaritzburg last week.
Image: Supplied/ SACCW

She was dressed in a pink babygro and wrapped in a yellow blanket.

Police confirmed they were investigating a case of kidnapping. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the mother was essentially tricked into handing over her child. 

"She was at a clinic in Pietermaritzburg, taking her newborn baby girl for a check-up, when she was approached by the unknown woman dressed in a maroon dress. The suspect lured the mother to the shop to buy a certain dress, while asking to hold the baby,” said Mbele.

“She asked the mother to stand in the queue to make a payment. The suspect fled the scene with the baby,” Mbele added. 

This is a developing story.

MORE

WATCH | Joy and tears as abducted Baragwanath baby arrives home

As the father of a baby snatched at birth cuddled the infant at home for the first time, it was with heartfelt relief - and the knowledge that the ...
News
5 months ago

The story of Zephany Nurse, who grew up believing she was Miché Solomon

'Zephany' is a story of what it means to love and be loved, and of claiming your identity.
Books
3 months ago

Baby stolen in Polokwane mall found unharmed

A six-month old baby who was stolen from his mother while at the Mokopane Shopping Centre two weeks ago has been found unharmed, Limpopo police said ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  4. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  5. Death toll rises as Eastern Cape initiation season claims more lives South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X