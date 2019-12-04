South Africa

Pupil - aged 24 - who pulled his teacher out of her car and tried to drive over her, is jailed

Sadtu welcomes jail term meted out to KZN pupil

04 December 2019 - 10:31 By Naledi Shange
The teachers' union Sadtu welcomed the 17-year jail term handed to a KZN pupil who tried to kill his teacher.
The teachers' union Sadtu welcomed the 17-year jail term handed to a KZN pupil who tried to kill his teacher.
Image: Supplied

A heavy jail sentence has been meted out to a KwaZulu-Natal pupil who assaulted and tried to run down his teacher earlier this year, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) announced on Wednesday.

According to the union, the 24-year-old pupil was sentenced to 17 years behind bars by the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court last week.

“This learner assaulted his unsuspecting female teacher by dragging her out of her car and attempted to drive the car over her in August 2019. This gruesome and inhumane incident happened in full view of some learners in the village of iMpendle at Chibelihle Combined School,” said Sadtu’s provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, in a statement.

“He is unfit to be in the same environment with law-abiding citizens,” Caluza added.

RELATED ARTICLES:

KZN pupil jailed for hijacking and trying to drive over female teacher

A KwaZulu-Natal learner has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after he physically assaulted, hijacked and attempted to kill his school teacher.
News
1 day ago

The union said it was wrong for the pupil to have been allowed into the school in the first place, adding that he should have been enrolled in a learning institute suitable for his age.

It hoped that the sentence would send a stern message to other pupils who abused teachers.

“The magistrate has sent a strong and unambiguous message that violence in schools, particularly against the most vulnerable and defenceless sections of our society, should not be tolerated. Violence in schools destabilises provision of quality education, compromises sound educational outcomes and disrupts the future of many learners,” Caluza said.

The union called on the education department to invest more resources in the safety and security of pupils and teachers.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department welcomed the sentence.

“We are saying good riddance to him. The school and community is safer without him,” said spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.

He said the pupil was found guilty of car hijacking, assault and attempted murder.

Mthethwa said the pupil should have known better because of his age. "He should have been in a better position to make a decision and be a role model to other pupils.

“Whether a person is three years old or 10, what matters is that they behave accordingly when they are in the schooling environment,” he added.

READ MORE:

'Disruptive' pupil terrorises teachers

Four teachers at a Northern Cape school are so terrified of teaching a 14-year-old girl that they have even tried to obtain a protection order ...
News
5 months ago

Sadtu slams 10-year sentence for teenage teacher killer as 'too lenient'

The SA Democratic Teachers Union in KZN has condemned the prison sentence imposed on a 17-year-old pupil for killing a North West teacher, saying it ...
News
9 months ago

Sadtu blames assaults on teachers on Cosas’ call for pupils to retaliate if beaten

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has blamed the escalation in attacks on teachers by pupils on a call by the Congress of SA ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  4. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  5. Death toll rises as Eastern Cape initiation season claims more lives South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X