R2.7m worth of heroin hidden in vehicle's spare wheel after crossing from Mozambique
Police discovered R2.7m worth of what they believ is heroin in the spare wheel of a vehicle which had crossed the Mozambican border into SA on Tuesday.
“It is alleged that police officers at Pongola acted on intelligence with regards to a vehicle transporting drugs from Mozambique through the border. Police officers were dispatched along the route and spotted the vehicle travelling on the N2 freeway,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.
The vehicle was intercepted by police officers and a search was conducted.
#sapsKZN Pongola #SAPS on 03/12 received intell about a vehicle travelling from Mozambique through Kosi Bay Border. Upon vehicle checkpoint in Pongola on the N2 led to recovery of heroin found hidden in the spare wheel. Suspect arrested. #DrugsOffTheStreets #CrossBorderCrimes ME pic.twitter.com/4XsrXLz2nc— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 4, 2019
“During the search, police found 15kg of suspected heroin hidden in the vehicle's spare wheel. The street value of the drugs is estimated at R 2.7m.”
Naicker said a 40-year-old suspect was arrested and a case of possession of drugs opened at Pongola SAPS. It was transferred to the Hawks for further investigation.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the officers involved.
“This was a major breakthrough for the province and demonstrates the determination of our police officers to stem cross-border crimes during this festive season,” he said.