South Africa

R2.7m worth of heroin hidden in vehicle's spare wheel after crossing from Mozambique

04 December 2019 - 11:37 By Orrin Singh
Fifteen kilograms of suspected heroin, valued at R 2.7m, was discovered in the spare wheel of a vehicle on the N2 on Tuesday.
Image: SAPS

Police discovered R2.7m worth of what they believ is heroin in the spare wheel of a vehicle which had crossed the Mozambican border into SA on Tuesday. 

“It is alleged that police officers at Pongola acted on intelligence with regards to a vehicle transporting drugs from Mozambique through the border. Police officers were dispatched along the route and spotted the vehicle travelling on the N2 freeway,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker. 

The vehicle was intercepted by police officers and a search was conducted.

“During the search, police found 15kg of suspected heroin hidden in the vehicle's spare wheel. The street value of the drugs is estimated at R 2.7m.”

Naicker said a 40-year-old suspect was arrested and a case of possession of drugs opened at Pongola SAPS. It was transferred to the Hawks for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the officers involved.

“This was a major breakthrough for the province and demonstrates the determination of our police officers to stem cross-border crimes during this festive season,” he said. 

