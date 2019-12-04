R2.7m worth of heroin hidden in vehicle's spare wheel after crossing from Mozambique

Police discovered R2.7m worth of what they believ is heroin in the spare wheel of a vehicle which had crossed the Mozambican border into SA on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that police officers at Pongola acted on intelligence with regards to a vehicle transporting drugs from Mozambique through the border. Police officers were dispatched along the route and spotted the vehicle travelling on the N2 freeway,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

The vehicle was intercepted by police officers and a search was conducted.