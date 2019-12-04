Redi Tlhabi drags troll who accused her of 'offering sex to Jacob Zuma'
Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has laughed off a claim that she offered former president Jacob Zuma “sexual favours”, which he "rejected."
Twitter user @BIzwelethu asked her if she was going to ask Zuma why he “rejected” her “advances” when she cross-examines him at the state capture inquiry.
Tlhabi submitted an application to cross-examine Zuma at the Zondo commission earlier this year after Zuma accused her of being a “spy” and part of a group that “co-ordinated [an] attempt to assassinate” his character.
She said she had received death threats after the former president's testimony.
Zuma has until Monday to submit comments on Tlabi's application.
Responding to the question, Tlhabi said the “52-year-old” had a vile mind for posing it.
Hi Phoebe Nomakhaya Malebane..for a 52 year old, you have a vile mind. But I am sure you are quite ready for me to answer you once and for all. Check your mail https://t.co/rHyzY31bxE— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) December 3, 2019
In a separate tweet, she said accusations about women wanting politicians after writing books about them wasn't new.
Tlhabi wrote a book in 2017, Khwezi, which looks at the life of Aids activist Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzway, who Zuma was acquitted of raping in 2005.
She also joked that if people were going to accuse her of “wanting” a certain politician, the least they could do was get it right.
“I think if you are going to go there, get the spec right at least. I like tall, lean, athletic and educated men,” she said.
I don't know a single woman journalist who hasn't been accused of wanting this or that politician when they write or speak about them. Women justwant them🤣🤣. I think if you are going to go there..get the spec right at least😉I like tall, lean, athletic and educated men. 😋😋😋 https://t.co/5uldiu6w4c— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) December 3, 2019
Tlhabi's response saw her top the trends list on Twitter, as many took to the platform to commend her.
Here are some of the reactions.
i would pay good money to watch redi cross examine jacob zuma— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) December 3, 2019
If that really is the case that #JacobZuma rejected @RediTlhabi’s advances then #Redi should be overjoyed .... I mean even IF procreation was at stake, I don’t think Redi would even consider using a bag to cover his face & increase our population. Khaya, you sound desperate!!! https://t.co/FjHjXnLXPj— S (@sramphaul) December 3, 2019