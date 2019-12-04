Redi Tlhabi drags troll who accused her of 'offering sex to Jacob Zuma'

Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has laughed off a claim that she offered former president Jacob Zuma “sexual favours”, which he "rejected."

Twitter user @BIzwelethu asked her if she was going to ask Zuma why he “rejected” her “advances” when she cross-examines him at the state capture inquiry.

Tlhabi submitted an application to cross-examine Zuma at the Zondo commission earlier this year after Zuma accused her of being a “spy” and part of a group that “co-ordinated [an] attempt to assassinate” his character.

She said she had received death threats after the former president's testimony.

Zuma has until Monday to submit comments on Tlabi's application.